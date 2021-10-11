Newsom Signs Bill to Ease Gang Enhanced Sentence Rules
AB 333, which was introduced by Senator Sydney K. Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) who is labeling it the The STEP Forward Act, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. This bill would also require that the crimes committed to form a pattern of criminal gang activity have commonly benefited a criminal street gang and that the common benefit from the offenses be more than reputational, as specified. The bill would remove burglary, looting, felony vandalism, and specified personal identity fraud violations from the crimes that define a pattern of criminal gang activity. The bill would prohibit the use of the currently charged crime to prove the pattern of criminal gang activity.eastcountytoday.net
