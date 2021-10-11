Governor Signs Nancy Skinner Bill to Create Judicial Guidance on Sentence Enhancements

SACRAMENTO – On October 8th, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 567 into law to modify the criminal sentencing process. SB 567 creates a presumption of sentencing judgement of imprisonments and enhancements not to exceed the middle terms, unless there are circumstances in aggravation of a crime that justify the imposition of the upper term. The bill requires that when an upper term is imposed, the facts underlying the circumstances must be submitted to the jury and proved beyond a reasonable doubt. SB 567 is as part of this year’s criminal justice reform efforts brought forth by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena).

