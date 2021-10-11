CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Signs Nancy Skinner Bill to Create Judicial Guidance on Sentence Enhancements

eastcountytoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 81, legislation by Sen. Nancy Skinner that provides guidelines to judges on the use of sentence enhancements. SB 81 is designed to address the proliferation of sentence enhancements, which can often double the length of a prison term and have been disproportionately applied to people of color and those suffering from mental illness.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate Bill#D Berkeley#Black Californians#Sb 81
