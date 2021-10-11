Governor Signs Nancy Skinner Bill to Create Judicial Guidance on Sentence Enhancements
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 81, legislation by Sen. Nancy Skinner that provides guidelines to judges on the use of sentence enhancements. SB 81 is designed to address the proliferation of sentence enhancements, which can often double the length of a prison term and have been disproportionately applied to people of color and those suffering from mental illness.eastcountytoday.net
