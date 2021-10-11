College Station baseball player trades jerseys with Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros advanced to the ALCS for the fifth straight time, this time with a 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS. The Astros went down 1-0 early on in the game when Gavin Sheets hit a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the second, but they quickly responded with two runs in the top of the third. They also added three more runs in the top of the fourth, one in the top of the sixth and eighth, and three more in the 9th to pull away from the White Sox.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO