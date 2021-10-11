College Station baseball player trades jerseys with Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favorite professional players. Not only did Graham, 9, get the chance to meet Houston Astros standout third baseman Alex Bregman, but he got to trade jerseys with the All-Star. The two linked up after the Astros game on Oct. 2, a few weeks after Hogan and his father attended a game with a poster to see if Bregman would partake in a jersey swap, which has become a common post-game tradition among professional athletes.theeagle.com
