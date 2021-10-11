Fiji Airways set to welcome visitors from the US from 2nd December
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's national airline, has announced that flights to the South Pacific paradise will officially resume for fully vaccinated international travellers from 1st December 2021, with the first commercial flight from the United States to Fiji since March 2020 scheduled to depart Los Angeles and San Francisco on November 30th, arriving in Fiji (Nadi) 2nd December.www.thepress.net
