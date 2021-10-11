Fiji Airways set to welcome visitors from the US from 2nd December

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Thursday it's planning its biggest transatlantic expansion ever starting in the summer of 2022, adding 10 new flights and five new "vogue" destinations. The new destinations are Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands, all routes the airline said are not served by any other North American carrier. It will also add flights to five popular European cities, namely Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich and Rome. It will also relaunch seven routes that were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, namely Bangalore, Frankfurt, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Nice and Zurich. Shares were up 0.9% premarket and have gained 11% in the year to date, while the U.S. Global JETS ETF has gained 5% and the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

