CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Fiji Airways set to welcome visitors from the US from 2nd December

By Fiji Airways
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's national airline, has announced that flights to the South Pacific paradise will officially resume for fully vaccinated international travellers from 1st December 2021, with the first commercial flight from the United States to Fiji since March 2020 scheduled to depart Los Angeles and San Francisco on November 30th, arriving in Fiji (Nadi) 2nd December.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

United Airlines to add 10 new flights and 5 new trendy destinations starting summer of 2022

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Thursday it's planning its biggest transatlantic expansion ever starting in the summer of 2022, adding 10 new flights and five new "vogue" destinations. The new destinations are Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands, all routes the airline said are not served by any other North American carrier. It will also add flights to five popular European cities, namely Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich and Rome. It will also relaunch seven routes that were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, namely Bangalore, Frankfurt, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Nice and Zurich. Shares were up 0.9% premarket and have gained 11% in the year to date, while the U.S. Global JETS ETF has gained 5% and the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Indonesia’s Bali to reopen to visitors of some countries from Oct 14

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday. Visitors will be required to quarantine for eight days, Luhut said. (Reporting by Stanley...
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Fiji Airways Plans Return Of International Services

Fiji Airways intends to resume flying scheduled international services starting Dec. 1 following the Fijian government’s decision to relax inbound travel restrictions. The airline plans to operate flights between Fiji and a dozen cities in five countries, representing its major tourist markets. The... Subscription Required. Fiji Airways Plans Return Of...
WORLD
hot96.com

Vietnam to welcome more vaccinated travellers from December

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is planning from December to reopen key tourist destinations to vaccinated visitors from countries deemed a low COVID-19 risk, the government said on Wednesday, ahead of a full resumption targeted for June next year. Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Airways#Australia#Covid Safety#Sofitel Fiji Resort Spa#Fijian
simpleflying.com

Island Paradise: The Fiji Airways Fleet In 2021

With 19 aircraft, the Fiji Airways fleet is small and fitting for the tiny island nation in the South Pacific. With planes needed for both high-capacity long-haul and frequent, low-capacity island-hopping operations, let’s examine Fiji Airways in our latest installment of fleet analysis in 2021. The Fiji Airways fleet at...
WORLD
godsavethepoints.com

Singapore Reopens To Vaccinated Visitors From USA + These 8 Countries

Singapore has been clear and concise about covid-19 travel moves for months. Now, as tipped, the city state is also beginning to open up. Travelers from the US, UK, Canada and 6 other countries will soon be able to enter the country without any quarantine period, enjoying travel to this spectacular country and destination almost as it was before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside

The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year Thursday — if they're vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine and heed restrictions in public.President Joko Widodo credited Bali's high vaccination rate, and the country's COVID-19 caseload has also declined considerably. Indonesia has had around 1,000 cases a day in the past week after peaking around 56,000 daily in July.Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport will welcome new foreign arrivals from 19 countries that met World Health Organization’s criteria such as having their COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville Business Journal

British Airways will restore nonstop service from Nashville International Airport, beginning in December

British Airways is resuming nonstop overseas flights to and from Nashville, just in time for Christmas. The airline is reviving its nonstop route between Nashville International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport. British Airways idled the route 19 months ago, early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Flights will begin in early December,...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
vacationstravel.com

The best Fiji Yasawa Islands accommodation from budget to luxury

Yasawa is one of 15 Fijian words that mean heaven. Fortunately, this little slice of paradise isn’t just for the uber-wealthy. You can find Yasawa Islands accommodation for every single budget. The stunning chain of about 20 volcanic islands is dotted along the west coast of Fiji. We say about,...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Thailand to reopen to vaccinated visitors from November: PM

BANGKOK, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced Monday a plan to allow fully-vaccinated visitors from "low risk" countries and regions to enter the Southeast Asian country without quarantine from next month. "I have instructed the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Fiji will reopen to vaccinated travelers from these countries in December

Fiji is set to reopen to fully vaccinated travelers on December 1—and flights from the US are now on sale. In a statement on September 16, Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama declared that Fiji’s borders would be open by year’s end, adding that the country was pushing forward “for the sake of the tens of thousands of Fijians—and their families—who depend on our tourism industry… That reopening depends on more than our vaccination rates—it depends on the vaccination rates of other countries, as well as a great deal of work behind the scenes. For Fiji’s part, we are ticking every box of readiness.”
WORLD
routesonline.com

Australia, Hong Kong, US Routes Among Fiji Airways’ Restarts

Fiji will allow international passengers to travel to the country for the first time in more than 20 months from Dec. 1. This has prompted Fiji Airways to unveil a restart of service to a host of international destinations, including cities in Australia, New Zealand and the US. The US...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Fiji will reopen to international travellers starting December 1st

The island paradise of Fiji, known for its incredible scenery and warm, welcoming people, will be open to visitors once again starting this December. After nearly two years of being closed to the outside world, Fiji is more than ready to safely welcome its travellers back. The 333 islands are as beautiful as ever, brimming with idyllic turquoise waters, soft white sand beaches, and the vibrant 'Bula Spirit' for which Fiji is known.
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Fiji reopening December 1

Fiji will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists on December 1, 2021, according to an official statement from the country’s national tourism body. “It’s been almost two years since we welcomed international visitors,” Fiji Minister for Tourism, Hon. Faiyaz Koya. “And in these two years, we’ve struggled, we’ve adapted, and we’ve prepared. Today, our national airline is ready, our hotels and tour providers are ready, and Fijians are ready to safely welcome the world back. We are ready to let happiness find you again.”
WORLD
Time Out Global

Quarantine-free travel to Fiji will be possible for Australians from early November

Since international borders slammed shut in March 2020, Aussies have had to content themselves with domestic holidays. Not that there’s anything wrong with exploring your own backyard, especially if it happens to be the size of a continent, but the prayers of Australia’s would-be globetrotters were answered on September 30, when the federal government announced that overseas travel would be resuming in November.
TRAVEL
AFP

Bali reopens to international flights but no tourists in sight

Bali reopened to international flights from select countries on Thursday, including China, Japan and France, as the pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island took a step toward welcoming back tourists. The partial reopening, however, does not include Australians -- a key source of the millions of tourists who flocked to the palm-fringed island before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
The Press

Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today marked the return to service of the cruise line's third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from of the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale. The very first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed onboard by the crew with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.
CARS
AFP

Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for overseas visitors

Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions. Australia's borders have been closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, stranding tens of thousands of Australians overseas and leading critics to dub the country a "hermit state". Currently, anyone who enters Australia has to qualify for an exemption to travel and fork out many thousands of dollars to be locked in a hotel room for 14 days. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said that, from November 1, fully vaccinated travellers to the state will have to test negative before getting on the plane, but would not have to quarantine at all on arrival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
25K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy