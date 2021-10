A possible welterweight contender fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards is being targeted for UFC 269 on Dec. 11. This is the fight that Masvidal has been calling for and now the two will meet inside the Octagon after a long courtship. There is bound to be some bad blood between these two men after they came to blows backstage at a UFC event in London in 2019. Although the contracts may not be finalized just yet, according to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, the deal is all but done.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO