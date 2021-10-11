CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers

By MAURICIO SAVARESE AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Lionel Messi was among the scorers as Argentina beat rival Uruguay 3-0 on Sunday, hours after Brazil's run of consecutive wins in South American World Cup qualifying ended in a 0-0 draw with Colombia. Brazil leads the qualifying competition with 28 points from nine wins and...

