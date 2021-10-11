CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘TWD: World Beyond’: Welcome to CRM Orientation (RECAP)

 5 days ago

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Welcome to CRM Orientation (RECAP) Hope begins her new life at CRM. Plus, another member of the Endlings makes their first appearance this season.

ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Warns "Anybody" Can Die in "High-Stakes" Final Season (Exclusive)

It's the end for the Endlings on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The second and final season of the event series, premiering October 3 on AMC, concludes the epic story of the Endlings: sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Together, they made a cross-country journey to save the one man who might save the world — zombie cure-seeking scientist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) — from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military. In these remaining ten episodes of TWD: World Beyond, the stakes have never been higher as innocence — and lives — will be lost in a final fight against the CRM for control of their destinies.
TV SERIES
FanSided

TWD World Beyond season 2 directed by female directors

The Walking Dead World Beyond second season will pick up where the first season left off. The new season will see the young people of this series in a more grown-up light. They have experienced some significant life-altering experiences and aren’t little kids any longer. Season two will see all...
TV SERIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Season 2 Premiere: Go Your Own Way (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 episode 1, “Konsekans.”]. World Beyond is back, and CRM is more mysterious — and deadlier — than ever. In the Season 2 premiere, Hope (Alexa Mansour) faces another test that puts her in danger while Iris...
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2, Episode 2 recap: Foothold

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 2 “Foothold” might slow the plot down a bit, but overall, things are just getting started as our heroes begin making plans to end the CRM. It all begins with a minor setback on Iris’s end but little does she know Hope is on the inside and already setting things into motion.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jadis Returns With the CRM in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Teaser

Jadis (The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh) is reporting for duty with the Civic Republic Military this season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In Season 2, launched Sunday with CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) testing asset Hope (Alexa Mansour) and her commitment to a future, Jadis (a.k.a. Anne) returns some six years after disappearing aboard a CRM helicopter with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). The episodes ahead this season will reveal more about Jadis' journey so far from a junkyard on The Walking Dead to the sprawling Civic Republic, where she's on a mission to "create a new era on this planet."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Will Hope Betray the CRM? ‘TWD: World Beyond’ Star Alexa Mansour on Hope’s Difficult Choices

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 2, “Foothold.”]. So far in Season 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, teenager Hope (Alexa Mansour) has been separated from her sister Iris (Aliyah Royale), endured a grueling test from the Civic Republic Military’s Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), and is now…taking a walking tour of the CRM station?
TV SERIES
shepherdexpress.com

Above the Beyond by Leverage (Frontiers Music)

Leverage is one of those bands that defy definition. Not classic rock. Not retro AOR. Not modern metal. Just straight-up melodic heavy rock played with heart and soul and a blatant disregard for what’s trending. On the Finnish sextet’s fifth album, Above the Beyond, Leverage anchors its sophisticated and pristine sound in huge hooks wrapped around symphonic elements. One listen to “Emperor”—an over-the-top rocker that manages to sound like Dream Theater, Hammerfall, Saga and Sammy Hagar-era Van Halen at the same time—and you’ll realize that Leverage is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of band. This, indeed, won’t appeal to everyone. But that’s OK; it’s not supposed to.
ROCK MUSIC
