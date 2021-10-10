CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toymaker Hasbro’s CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. The move, announced Sunday, follows Goldner’s disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014. Goldner has served as the CEO of Hasbro, Inc. since 2008, and has served as the chairman since May 2015. The lead independent director of Hasbro’s board Rich Stoddart has been appointed interim CEO. Hasbro is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

