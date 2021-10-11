Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Central McClain County in central Oklahoma Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, The public reported residual flooding of low lying city streets in Norman. Heavy rain has ended, but some city streets may continue to be flooded by runoff. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Guthrie, Newcastle, Purcell, Bethany, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Harrah, Slaughterville, McLoud, Spencer, Nichols Hills and Jones.