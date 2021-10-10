CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant weather this week, cold front by the weekend?

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great weather continues! Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most of this week looks dry and warm. Here's the latest forecast. It's going to be a fantastic weekend! We'll see plenty of sunshine today, and we'll warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be cool and calm again. Lows will drop into the mid 60s. Sunday will be another warm and sunny day. We're not going to see much rain over the next week.

