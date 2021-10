PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Stores and suppliers say they’re doing their best to keep everything on the shelves, but it’s difficult to keep everything fully stocked. “You’ll notice in our stores we may be out of a certain brand, but we got plenty of product, (and) we’ve got multiple suppliers. We make sure that we buy from wherever we need to buy from to keep our stores in stock so that we’re not out of product,” said Corner Market Chief Operations Officer Mike Sowden.

