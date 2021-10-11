Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania ambassadors focus on bettering lives

Caitlin Chaser is crowned Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2022 on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at the Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers Community Room, 119 Jari Drive. By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com

Before a crowd from all over the state, six women each spoke about their vision for improving the lives of disabled people by their advocacy as Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania.

Caitlin Chaser, 30, of Philadelphia, won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2022 on Sunday as well as the responsibility to advocate on behalf of the state’s disabled community.

Chaser has served as executive director of Bucks County Center for Independent Living since 2019. Her advocacy platform is built around her passion for adaptive sports.

“All people need the ability to exercise comfortably and have fun,” she said.

She has testified before Philadelphia City Council against the closure of the city’s free adaptive sports center and said she sees a need for more adaptive sports centers across the state.

The crowning event of the statewide organization was held in Johnstown, at the Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers Community Room, 119 Jari Drive.

The Johnstown area has offered strong support of the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania organization, President Barb Zablotney said.

She said 20 Cambria County elected officials and regional PennDOT representatives attended a part of the weekend-long conference. They got into wheelchairs to experience how difficult it is to cross Theatre Drive, from Richland Towers to Walmart.

Wheelchair accessibility is an issue there and several other areas in Johnstown, she said.

“But here, in Johnstown, I can get 20 government officials to get into wheelchairs – no one else anywhere else has shown that type of support,” she said.

The six women who competed shined a light on a wide range of societal problems they hope to address as Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania ambassadors.

Amanda Urgolites, 25, of Hastings, said she’s focusing her advocacy on mental health awareness and services for disabled individuals.

“Getting help is not as easy as it may appear,” she said. “Disabled people are more than four times as likely as the general population to take their own lives and be under emotional distress.”

Noemi Gonzalez, 40, of Reading, said a physical disability can happen to anyone at any time. As a result, pain medication for a traumatic injury and addiction treatment access may be a stumbling block for those who deal with addiction as well as a disability.

“Substance abuse is four times more prevalent among the disabled community than the general population – we need equal access to recovery,” she said.

Christine Vasui, 27, of Erie, advocates for higher wages for personal care workers. Because of cerebral palsy, Vasui depends on a personal care worker and has seen first-hand that they are underpaid, she said.

“Being a personal care worker is physically and emotionally demanding,” she said. “Their wages are $10 to $13 an hour. My platform is higher wages so that personal care workers can have better job satisfaction and provide better care for the disabled community.”

Laurah Zeek, 35, of Hollidaysburg, said she is working toward making sidewalks accessible to people using wheelchairs.

“In towns with historical designations like Hollidaysburg, they won’t do much,” she said. “I want to change that. I’ve noticed areas in Johnstown and Pittsburgh, too, that need changed.”

Domonique Howell, 35, of Philadelphia, represented the millions of parents across the United States with disabilities.

“Parents with disabilities face discrimination that too often leads to their children being taken away from them,” she said. “There needs to be more workshops and educational programs on the rights of parents with disabilities.”

As Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania, Chaser will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this summer.

Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.