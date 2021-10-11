CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SEAL Team’: Is Bravo Ready for a Covert Mission in the Season 5 Premiere? (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the SEAL Team Season 5 premiere “Trust, But Verify: Part 1.”]. The members of Bravo have quite a bit going on in their personal lives as SEAL Team Season 5 begins, but they’re going to have to forget about all of that: what they think is a training exercise in South Korea turns out to be anything but that. As Blackburn (Judd Lormand) points out, if it doesn’t work, the team won’t make it home. Uh-oh.

