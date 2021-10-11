‘TWD: World Beyond’: Welcome to CRM Orientation (RECAP)

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Evil, Legends of Tomorrow, Chucky and Survivor! 1 | How could S.W.A.T.‘s Hondo show up and tell the others, “Let’s get back to work” if Deacon had just left Hicks’ office and there was zero indication Hondo would ever get his job back? 2 | Did Evil assemble the most random assortment of guests for David’s ordination party? And after nothing happened between David and Kristen following their conversation about how things would have been different if they’d...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO