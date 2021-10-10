Huawei's new MateBook 14s is the better MateBook X Pro
Huawei launches the MateBook 14s, a new subnotebook with a 14.2-icnh LTPS touchscreen. Like other MateBooks (MateBook 14 or MateBook X Pro), the device uses a 3:2 display, but this time with a higher 2.5k resolution (2520 x 1680 pixels). The new LTPS screen performs very well in our review: In addition to crisp and rich colors, the colors are also accurate and it covers the full sRGB gamut, so you can edit pictures/videos. The brightness is okay indoors, but we would have liked to see a brighter screen outdoors to compensate for reflections on the glossy screen.www.notebookcheck.net
