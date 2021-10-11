CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Welcome to CRM Orientation (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
maryvilleforum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 2, “Foothold.”]. Orientations are always a little awkward. There’s the “finding out where everything is” phase, the “getting to know people” phase, and so on — but for Hope (Alexa Mansour), all the weirdness of getting set up in a new place is multiplied by about a billion, because she’s at the Civic Republic Military.

FanSided

TWD World Beyond season 2 directed by female directors

The Walking Dead World Beyond second season will pick up where the first season left off. The new season will see the young people of this series in a more grown-up light. They have experienced some significant life-altering experiences and aren’t little kids any longer. Season two will see all...
TV SERIES
Ashley County Ledger

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Season 2 Premiere: Go Your Own Way (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 episode 1, “Konsekans.”]. World Beyond is back, and CRM is more mysterious — and deadlier — than ever. In the Season 2 premiere, Hope (Alexa Mansour) faces another test that puts her in danger while Iris...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Warns "Anybody" Can Die in "High-Stakes" Final Season (Exclusive)

It's the end for the Endlings on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The second and final season of the event series, premiering October 3 on AMC, concludes the epic story of the Endlings: sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Together, they made a cross-country journey to save the one man who might save the world — zombie cure-seeking scientist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) — from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military. In these remaining ten episodes of TWD: World Beyond, the stakes have never been higher as innocence — and lives — will be lost in a final fight against the CRM for control of their destinies.
TV SERIES
maryvilleforum.com

Will Hope Betray the CRM? ‘TWD: World Beyond’ Star Alexa Mansour on Hope’s Difficult Choices

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 2, “Foothold.”]. So far in Season 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, teenager Hope (Alexa Mansour) has been separated from her sister Iris (Aliyah Royale), endured a grueling test from the Civic Republic Military’s Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), and is now…taking a walking tour of the CRM station?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Recap With Spoilers: "Foothold"

"What do you live for?" The question that Indira (Anna Khaja) asked of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) as new arrivals of The Perimeter hangs over Season 2 Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In "Foothold," CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) tries to tie up loose ends by hunting a fugitive Will (Jelani Alladin). He escaped from the Civic Republic research facility where Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) recently reunited with his gifted daughter, Hope (Alexa Mansour), the newest recruited asset of the New York State facility. It's there that Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) works with Leo to eliminate empties from the planet.
TV SERIES
