This discussion of James Bond continuity contains spoilers for all of the Daniel Craig films, including No Time to Die. When Daniel Craig first graced the big screen as James Bond in Casino Royale, he did not do it like every actor before him since Dr. No: a brisk walk across the screen being tracked by the barrel of a gun before a quick turn to shoot. While the gun barrel sequence appeared, it was part of a rough-and-tumble fight sequence during the mission where Bond earns his 00 status. The decision was a bold statement from Eon Productions, the company behind nearly every Bond film ever made, saying that this was a new Bond doing new things. While we, the audience, didn’t know it at the time, one of those new things was something James Bond had only ever lightly dabbled in: continuity.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO