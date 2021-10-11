‘SEAL Team’: Is Bravo Ready for a Covert Mission in the Season 5 Premiere? (RECAP)

SEAL Team Season 5 is ready to be deployed to your TV screens, premiering this Sunday at 10/9c on CBS — where in a new (if temporary!) time slot it will lead out of The Equalizer/NCIS: Los Angeles. When last we tuned in, Bravo Team had suffered a tragic loss as well as come to realize just how affected Ray was by his time in captivity/being tortured. But there was some happy news before Season 4 closed, as Clay and Stella tied the knot and new dad Sonny and Davis each considered a move. On top of it all, much has changed...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO