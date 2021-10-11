CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio dad Sean Rogers Jr. takes kids to school in limo amid bus shortage

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid a statewide bus shortage, a fed-up Ohio father has gotten creative to ensure that dozens of local school children get to school by offering to drop students off at school in his family’s limousine. Sean Rogers Jr. said his kids missed a day of school in Columbus on Friday...

explorebigsky.com

Montana schools face bus driver shortage

Throughout Montana, the same sentiment is echoed state-wide: 2021 has marked the worst year for school bus driver shortages. The shortage is resulting in longer school days with earlier drop offs and later pick-ups, packed buses, and canceled sporting events. In response, Montana schools are offering paid training, higher wages, and other employee perks as incentive to help get kids to school.
MONTANA STATE
wskg.org

Increased Pay Could Help Resolve Shortage Of School Bus Drivers

ITHACA, NY (WSKG) — Getting kids back into school in person this year has been a challenge, and one place where many schools are still struggling is transportation. There are not enough school bus drivers to go around. There was less of a need for school bus drivers last year...
ITHACA, NY
State
Ohio State
thedp.com

Pennsylvania is seeking new school bus drivers amid statewide shortage

Amid a statewide shortage of school bus drivers, Pennsylvania officials are reaching out to thousands of commercial driver's license holders to fill empty positions. The number of certified school bus drivers in the state has shrunk by 4% since 2017, leaving some students without reliable access to transportation, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. To address this shortage, Pennsylvania is mailing information on becoming a school bus driver to 375,000 commercial driver's license holders. The shortage of bus drivers has been attributed to concern about health risks posed by COVID-19, according to Pennsylvania School Bus Association Executive Director Ryan Dellinger.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
reviewjournal.com

RTC to bus Clark County high school students to ease driver shortage

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will provide bus transportation for students at 15 Clark County School District high schools to help alleviate a school bus driver shortage. School district officials were to announce the partnership at a news conference Wednesday at Spring Valley High School. Eligible students will...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
romper.com

Schools Are Struggling To Keep Kids Fed Amid Shortages & Supply Chain Issues

Food shortages and supply chain issues are forcing schools across the country to find creative ways to keep children fed. Whether it’s the last minute-cancellation of an order of meal trays or news that an expected supply of chicken tenders and tater tots won’t be coming in as promised, school districts are struggling to provide school meals amid worsening shortages and supply chain disruptions.
DOTHAN, AL
#School Children#Linden#Columbus City Schools#Limo#Abc 6
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

New plan for changing D-200 school day amid ongoing shortage of bus drivers

Administrators in Woodstock School District 200 have developed a new plan to adjust the school day to deal with the ongoing shortage of bus drivers. The Board of Education this […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana,...
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Philly

Haverford School District Implements Half-Day To Battle School Bus Shortage

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — The Haverford School District is making drastic changes to the school schedule due to a bus driver shortage, including giving some students a half-day Friday. High school and middle school students got out early, with school officials staggering their dismissals to make transportation possible. Parents weren’t aware of the change until Friday morning, leaving some scrambling to get their own children home. Even with the staggered dismissals, all students were told to expect delays in getting to school and getting home. “It’s hard to deal with, but you have to deal with it,” parent Julie Bernard told CBS3. The change added some pressure to parents and their kids. “It is unfortunate that the children’s school hours and school day is in jeopardy and limited due to it,” parent Mike McCollum said. The half-day schedule is just one of the scenarios district officials have put together regarding the school day schedule and busing Bernard said she understands why the school district is making this change. “It’s a shame. It’s a real shame, but I understand the difficulty of the school system and what they have to deal with,” she said. “We’ll just have to work through it and hopefully things will change.”
HAVERFORD, PA
CBS Baltimore

‘I Get Scared To Go To School’: Uptick In Violence In Baltimore County Schools Has Students Fearful & Parents Concerned

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a major uptick in violence in Baltimore County Schools. “I get scared to go to school,” said Baltimore County School student, Ileana Nazario. Videos from Dundalk High School are circulating online showing students fighting each other in the parking lot. “They tackle each other to the ground. They fistfight and bleeding everywhere,” said Nazario. And students like Ileana Nazario say it’s happening across the county. “Kids getting slammed into walls getting slammed into lockers. I just get sick and tired of it. It’s horrible, really horrible,” said Nazario. Wednesday, school leaders met with parents for a virtual town hall hoping to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Outsider.com

Food Shortages Resulting in Schools Struggling to Feed Kids

Food shortages are hurting schools around the country whether you know about it or not. It’s all about supply chain issues and worker shortages. First of all, the U.S. Department of Agriculture came out before this year’s school term to give students in public schools free breakfast and/or free lunch to any child between ages 1 and 18.
EDUCATION
whcuradio.com

Bus driver shortage causes Elmira CSD to adjust school schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Bus driver shortages expected for Friday are causing the Elmira City School District to adjust their school schedule. Broadway Academy, Ernie Davis Academy and Elmira High School will begin on a one-hour delay. The Elementary Schools will adjust to their “Wednesday Release Times”. Meaning Diven, Fasset, Pine City and Riverside Schools will release at 1:45pm while Beecher, Broadway, Hendy and Parley Coburn will leave at 1:25pm.
ELMIRA, NY

