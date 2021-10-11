UAW members reject contract agreement with John Deere

A strike is possible for employees at John Deere after members of the UAW union rejected a collective bargaining agreement with Deere & Co. on Sunday.

The agreement was a six-year contract that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States, including more than 7,000 workers in Iowa. Negotiations between John Deere and the union began in August.

John Deere on Sunday released the following statement from Brad Morris, the company’s vice president of labor relations.

“After weeks of negotiations, John Deere reached tentative agreements with the UAW that would have made the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries significantly better for our employees. “John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees’ viewpoints. In the meantime, our operations will continue as normal.” Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company

The UAW set a strike deadline for Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. If no agreement is reached by then, workers would go on strike.

