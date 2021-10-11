CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Torches His AT&T Bosses Over OAN Reveal: ‘You Make the World Worse’

By Marlow Stern
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night, John Oliver used his Emmy-winning HBO series Last Week Tonight to take shots at his corporate overlord, AT&T. According to an in-depth Reuters investigation this past week, the disinformation station One America News Network—described by Oliver as “a far-right channel that peddles COVID misinformation and conspiracy theories”—was started by AT&T, which still owns WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO.

