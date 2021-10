The New York Rangers have signed their top center, Mika Zibanejad, to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension. During the 2016 offseason, the Blueshirts acquired Zibanejad from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Derick Brassard, and it has paid off in a big way for the Rangers. Zibanejad developed into a No. 1 center, while Brassard has become a journeyman, playing for six teams in the last four seasons.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO