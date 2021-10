The start of league games is almost like starting over for many teams. A tough preseason schedule can help prepare a well-balanced team, while an easy schedule will more than likely be deceiving. Those exact examples can be found in this week’s recap, and more. The Southwestern League is always a good place to start, and already, after Week One of league games, this season is looking to come down to another showdown between Murrieta Valley and Vista Murrieta.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO