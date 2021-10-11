Brewer Hicklen to host baseball camp in Madison

MADISON, Ala. — Brewer Hicklen will return to his old stomping grounds next month for his fourth annual baseball camp.

Hicklen, who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2017, previously played baseball at Huntsville High School.

This year’s camp will be on November 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bob Jones High School.

The event is for ages 6 to 14 and all campers should bring appropriate baseball equipment like bats, a helmet, and gloves to the field.

Hicklen said some of his personal baseball gear will be available for purchase, as well as a selection of new and game-used bats.

To sign up, visit brewerhicklen.com .

