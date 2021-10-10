Jaguars lose to the Titans, 37-19: Here are the reactions from Twitter

In a scene that has been all too familiar, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another game.

For the 20th consecutive time, the Jaguars added one to the loss column, and their AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans are the cause of it. While the Jaguars played tough for all four quarters, it wouldn’t be enough to win as they fell to the Titans at home by the score of 37-19. The loss brings the Cardiac Cats to 0-5 on the season with another tough opponent in the Miami Dolphins coming up in Week 6. The game will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Jaguars’ usual yearly trip across the pond.

With the Jaguars coming off of one of the most tumultuous media weeks in franchise history due to head coach Urban Meyer’s actions at an Ohio bar, the loss against a bitter rival only made things worse amongst the Duval faithful.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the loss against the Titans: