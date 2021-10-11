China’s Ant Group increases registered capital by 47% to $5.4 billion

The Executive Board of TUI resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase to improve the balance sheet structure. The fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights is expected to raise gross proceeds of around 1.1 billion euros. For this, 523,520,778 new shares will be offered at a subscription ratio of 10:21 (10 new shares for every 21 existing shares). "Following transformation and restructuring of business areas and the relaunch of tourism in recent months, our focus is now on refinancing and reducing the utilization of government loans. We want to, we can and we will find our way back to economic strength. We are working on this relentlessly. The new TUI will be leaner, more digital and more efficient. But it will continue to set standards in tourism, in quality, innovation and sustainability," said TUI CEO Fritz Joussen. Unifirm Limited of the Mordashov family supports the strategy and, as the largest shareholder of TUI, has undertaken to exercise all subscription rights attributable to its shareholding of 32 percent and to subscribe to the new shares accordingly. The remainder of the capital increase is fully underwritten with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and COMMERZBANK, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Natixis acting as Joint Bookrunners.

