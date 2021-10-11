CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Ant Group increases registered capital by 47% to $5.4 billion

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ant Group has raised its registered capital to 35 billion yuan ($5.44 billion) from 23.8 billion yuan, public business registration records showed, as the fintech giant continues its government-mandated restructuring. Ant, an affiliate of e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, in a Monday statement said the...

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

MUMBAI (Reuters) – A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India’s ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. “There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society,” said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,...
ECONOMY
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Shuangliang Soars on USD1.3 Billion Solar Wafer Sales Contract

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems' stock shot up as much as 8.7 percent today after the Chinese photovoltaic wafer manufacturer said a unit has signed a sales contract worth CNY8.3 billion (USD1.3 billion). Shuangliang Eco-Energy’s share price [SHA:600481] closed up 5.09 percent at CNY10.32 (USD1.60). Earlier in...
ECONOMY
