In the 50th match of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals was up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. In an exciting contest, it is the former who won the match by . Batting first, CSK didn’t start well and lost four wickets for just 62 runs. Ambati Rayudu anchored the innings and scored an unbeaten 55 runs, which somehow helped his team to post 136 runs on the board. However, they didn’t turn out to be enough.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO