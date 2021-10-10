Tyson Fury Knocks Deontay Wilder The Hell Out To Retain WBC Heavyweight Title

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title by stopping Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds in Newcastle.The Hartlepool fighter, who is unbeaten in her professional career, was making the first defence of the title she won almost exactly a year ago and it did not last long.It was a big step up in class for Muzeya and, although she came out with all guns blazing, she quickly ran out of steam and the referee stepped in just before the end of the second round.Marshall, 30, is now set for a super-fight against American Claressa Shields and the pair...

