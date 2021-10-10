Tyson Fury Knocks Deontay Wilder The Hell Out To Retain WBC Heavyweight Title
After some delays and multiple setbacks, the Fury/Wilder boxing trilogy has come to a close, with Tyson Fury walking away with all of the bragging rights. Saturday (Oct.9), in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two heavyweights gave boxing fans one hell of fight you would have to watch a Rocky movie to experience. Fury dominated the fight, beating the breaks off Wilder round after round, but the Bronze Bomber would not back down.theboxhouston.com
Comments / 0