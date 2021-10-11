CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Aftermath:

Cover picture for the articleI cycled through a lot of different versions of this intro. I scrapped them all because what set-up could possibly do justice to this beautiful grotesqu erie we all witnessed? It was simultaneously the most gorgeous, ugly, joyous, miserable, fun, stressful football game I have seen, If not ever, then in a very long time. I’m frankly exhausted, but this game showed everything great and awful about Ferentzball, about the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes, and the fickle whims of college football. It was a game that felt kinda forgettable but that I will never forget.

#3 Iowa 23, #4 Penn State 20: A Game To Remember

So if you drew up a plan for Iowa to win that game and beat #4 Penn State... that's what you would have drawn up, right? Stiff defense, a big victory in the turnover margin, superb special teams, and just enough offense...? That was probably the blueprint for Iowa's win today and they followed that plan to a T for the most part. The defense was great (especially in the second half), the special teams created field position wins and (and made a handful of clutch field goals), there were turnovers aplenty (4 interceptions and a +3 turnover margin overall), and the offense got one big play when it badly needed it... Iowa got all of that today, plus one more thing: a very timely injury to Penn State QB Sean Clifford.
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly 2021:

We all swoon over Tory Taylor and that’s fine because he’s one of the best, if not the best punter in the nation. It was a typical day of dominance for the Aussie: nine punts for a total of 398 yards (44.2 AVG), long of 53 yards, six punts inside the 20. His most important punt of the day came on Iowa’s penultimate drive of the game, when Kirk & Co. decided that taking a knee and giving the ball back to Ta’Quan Roberson was a safer bet than risking a fumble.* With 39 seconds left on the clock, Taylor booted it high in the air, forcing Jahan Dotson to call a fair catch on his own eight yard line. With that punt, Ferentz knew Penn State would have to go at least 50+ yards to have a decent shot at tying the game. They never came close.
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
Matt Hankins Named Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

So, having dispatched #4 Penn State 23-20 in the Big Ten's Game of the Season so far, an Iowa player did earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors when the league announced the weekly honors today. It just wasn't the Iowa player that we were expecting (demanding?) to be honored.
Who Was Iowa's Player Of The Game Against Penn State?

Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
IOWA STATE
goiowaawesome.com

Iowa Ascends to #2 in New AP, Coaches Polls

When Iowa moved up to #3 in the AP and Coaches Polls last week, it seemed like that would be their ceiling this season, with Alabama and Georgia perched at #1 and #2 ahead of them -- unless something unexpected happen. Well... something unexpected happened yesterday on one of the wildest and most thrilling days the sport has seen in a while -- the sport's 800-lb goliath of the 21st century, Alabama, got beat. Bama was felled on the road by an unranked Texas A&M team led by a back-up QB, ending several streaks in the process, most notably Bama's inconceivable streak of 100 consecutive wins over unranked opponents.
IOWA STATE
goiowaawesome.com

Caring is Creepy 2022: Have a Seat, Aiden Riggins

BOOM. (Again!) Riggins is another strong in-state get, hailing from perennial powerhouse program Waverly-Shell Rock. WSR has won the last three 3A team championships and RIggins has been a key contributor to those title-winning teams. Riggins has gone 122-5 in his three years as a starter for WSR, with his best year coming last year as a junior, when he went 36-0 and claimed a 3A state championship. He's also had success on the freestyle stage, as Flowrestling's Andy Hamilton noted:
IOWA STATE

