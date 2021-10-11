The Aftermath:

We all swoon over Tory Taylor and that’s fine because he’s one of the best, if not the best punter in the nation. It was a typical day of dominance for the Aussie: nine punts for a total of 398 yards (44.2 AVG), long of 53 yards, six punts inside the 20. His most important punt of the day came on Iowa’s penultimate drive of the game, when Kirk & Co. decided that taking a knee and giving the ball back to Ta’Quan Roberson was a safer bet than risking a fumble.* With 39 seconds left on the clock, Taylor booted it high in the air, forcing Jahan Dotson to call a fair catch on his own eight yard line. With that punt, Ferentz knew Penn State would have to go at least 50+ yards to have a decent shot at tying the game. They never came close.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO