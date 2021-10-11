The Aftermath:
I cycled through a lot of different versions of this intro. I scrapped them all because what set-up could possibly do justice to this beautiful grotesqu erie we all witnessed? It was simultaneously the most gorgeous, ugly, joyous, miserable, fun, stressful football game I have seen, If not ever, then in a very long time. I’m frankly exhausted, but this game showed everything great and awful about Ferentzball, about the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes, and the fickle whims of college football. It was a game that felt kinda forgettable but that I will never forget.www.goiowaawesome.com
