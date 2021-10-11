UNC volleyball picks up second straight win after sweeping Virginia Tech

The North Carolina volleyball team (12-4, 1-4 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (10-6, 1-4 ACC), 3-1, on Friday night to break its four-game losing streak. Looking to turn the tide from a rocky start to ACC play, the Tar Heels kept pace with the Deacon Demons to open the match. After a 4-0 run to start, the teams went par-for-par with each other until the end of the set, in which Wake Forest went on a run to close out North Carolina, 25-18.UNC took the momentum in the second set, storming off to a 10-5 lead before a Wake Forest timeout was taken. After the resilient Deacon Demon team came back looking to close the gap, UNC stormed to a 24-20 lead and evened the match by winning the second set, 25-22.Riding off a win in the second set, the Tar Heels got out to a hot start in the third, leading Wake Forest as the set continued to develop. The Tar Heels were able to stay in this position throughout the set and notched their second straight set with a final score of 25-18.The fourth set featured a comeback effort by Wake Forest, as both teams stayed in distant range of each other throughout the set. In the final stretch, the Tar Heels went on a 5-2 point run to clinch a 25-21 victory, giving the team its first conference win of the season.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO