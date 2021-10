Former Cowboys quarterback Danny White recently joined “The Musers” on 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket [KTCK-AM] to talk all things football. Here are some highlights:. White: “It’s been unbelievable in a good way for a change. … It’s, I believe, a testament to the unselfishness, the power of team sports, the synergy and what can happen when you get it all together because the Cowboys are not what they thought they would be at the start of the season personnel wise. It’s just unbelievable the combination of talent and players that have come together to make this all happen.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO