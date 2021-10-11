CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers 10, Cardinals 17: Grades

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSila_0cNKX1zB00

Glendale, AZ -- The 49ers just lost 17-10 to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, and now are 2-3 as they enter their Bye week on a three-game losing streak. Here are the 49ers' grades for this loss.

LANCE: C-PLUS.

You can't say he was good. His passer rating was 58.4, he threw an interception, he bungled a fourth-and-1 play at the goal line, he led the offense to just 10 points and he lost. But you can't say he was bad, either. He gained a whopping 281 of the 49ers' 338 total yards, which means 83 percent of the time 49ers moved the ball, they moved it because of Lance. He was their offense. He certainly wasn't the problem. He was under constant pressure, he avoided numerous sacks -- the fact that he got sacked only twice is remarkable -- and he made big plays with his arm and legs on the road in his first career start against the best team in the league. And he didn't have George Kittle, or a competent game plan. More on that below.

Had Jimmy Garoppolo started this game, the offense might have performed even worse, considering Garoppolo is an injury-prone sitting duck in the pocket and the Cardinals have a phenomenal pass rush. But the 49ers issues on offense aren't Garoppolo or Lance. The issues are systemic. Garoppolo played well this season before he got injured, and Lance played well enough to win this game. He should start again after the Bye week -- imagine how much better he will play at home with one start under his belt and an extra week to prepare for a much worse team than Arizona. I predict the 49ers will sit Garoppolo for at least one more game to let his calf injury heal, and Lance will start against the Colts.

RUNNING BACKS: A.

Elijah Mitchell averaged a terrific 4.8 yards per carry but the 49ers gave him only nine carries. His coach failed him.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B-MINUS.

They had seven catches, and some were extremely difficult down the field, but they also had three drops. Mohamed Sanu dropped one on third and long that would have moved the chains.

TIGHT ENDS: C.

Kittle didn't play, and neither Ross Dwelley nor Charlie Woerner receieved a target until the second half. Big oversight by the coach. Dwelley is a weapon as a receiver. As a blocker, he committed a holding penalty.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: F.

Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey each committed two holding penalties. Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt dominated them. McGlinchey also committed a false start and gave up a sack. His awfulness can never be overstated. And the rest of the offensive line stinks, too. They couldn't keep the Cardinals' defensive linemen's hands down, and allowed at least five passes to get tipped at the line of scrimmage. Just horrendous.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: A-PLUS.

Nick Bosa and D.J. Jones both were outstanding and each recorded a sack. Arik Armstead was good, too, as he never let Kyler Murray escape the pocket. As a group, they gave up only one rushing yard to Murray and just 3.5 yards per carry to the Cardinals. This was by far the best performance this defensive line has produced in quite some time.

LINEBACKERS: A.

Fred Warner recorded a team-high nine tackles and also helped make sure Murray stayed in the pocket. Warner still is an elite player.

CORNERBACKS: C-PLUS. Josh Norman comitted a pass interfernce penalty, a holding penalty and gave up the game-losing touchdown catch catch to DeAndre Hopkins. Norman picked the wrong play not to grab or hold. He was the weakest link in this group against Arizona -- not backup nickelback Dontae Johnson, who forced the 49ers only turnover of the game, a fumble they recovered. Johnson was a hero.

SAFETIES: B.

Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward combined to record 13 tackles, which is terrific. But Ward gave up a long catch to Hopkins during Arizona's final scoring drive.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A.

They were good whenever the coach used them, which wasn't often, considering the 49ers went for it on fourth down five times and converted just once.

COACHES: D.

DeMeco Ryans was just phenomenal. He essentially shut down the best offense in the league and the MVP front runner. Not too shabby. It looks like he's a star and Robert Saleh groomed him well.

The head coach, however, was dreadful. Kyle Shanahan called a pass-heavy game even though he has the youngest quarterback to ever start a game in 49ers history, a run-first system and a defense that was almost lights out. Everyone expected lots of runs and play-action passes, i.e. the Shanahan offense. Instead, we got lots of passes and scrambles. Call it the Bananahan offense. He also went for it on 4th and 4 from the Cardinals 48-yard line when losing by just three points with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter rather than punting and pinning the Cardinals deep in their territory and trusting the dominant 49ers defense to prevent a long touchdown drive. No, Shanahan called a freaking pass for an offense that can't pass protect, and Lance's arm got hit as he threw. Genius.

For the first five weeks of the season, Shanahan has been the biggest problem with the 49ers offense and their team in general. Both of his quarterbacks have played well. His rookie defensive coordinator has been terrific. Meanwhile, Shanahan's offense is an undisciplined, mistake-prone mess and his decision making has become more erratic than ever.

Let's see how he loses the next game for the 49ers.

Comments / 2

Related
All49ers

49ers Name Trey Lance the Starter Against the Cardinals

The 49ers have named Trey Lance as the starter against the Cardinals. Kyle Shanahan made the announcement official Friday at his presser along with ruling out Jimmy Garoppolo with a calf injury. It was always a longshot for Garoppolo after missing Wednesday and Thursday practice. Now after missing practice on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Things Learned From 49ers 17-10 Loss to Cardinals

Losing three games in a row is surely draining for the 49ers. That feeling amplifies when you consider how close the 49ers were in all three games. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss and they all cut deep. Luckily, the 49ers are getting a much needed Bye Week to simmer down and reset a bit.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Niners Nation

Four uplifting and deflating plays from 49ers-Cardinals

The 49ers are onto their bye week after missing a chance at upsetting the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Giving out positional grades in a disappointing loss is always difficult, but there were a few bright spots. The same goes for plays. We look at four uplifting and deflating plays below. Uplifting.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
Person
George Kittle
Person
Dontae Johnson
Person
Trent Williams
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
474
Followers
653
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy