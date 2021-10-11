CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL8Os_0cNKWSEq00
1 of 7

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lionel Messi was among the scorers as Argentina beat rival Uruguay 3-0 on Sunday, hours after Brazil’s run of consecutive wins in South American World Cup qualifying ended in a 0-0 draw with Colombia.

Brazil leads the qualifying competition with 28 points from nine wins and the draw, six points clear of second-place Argentina after 10 matches. Brazil’s tally so far would have been enough to qualify for all World Cups directly since 2002.

Ecuador remains in third spot with 16 points, marginally ahead of Uruguay based on the number of victories. Colombia is in fifth place with 15 points. All three have already played 11 matches.

The top four teams earn direct entry to the World Cup in Qatar next year. The fifth-place team can still qualify via an inter-continental playoff.

All teams in South American World Cup qualifiers will play again on Thursday.

ARGENTINA 3, URUGUAY 0

Messi’s team was preparing for a long, tense night at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez selected a back-five tasked with stopping Argentina’s powerful offense and his team created most of the best early opportunities, with Luis Suárez hitting the post once.

But a stroke of luck helped Argentina in the 38th minute. Messi gave an overhead pass in an attempt to assist Nico Gonzalez, who failed to touch it. But the ball gently and unexpectedly passed by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, into the right corner.

Luck once more was on the Argentinian side in the 44th. A series of passing mistakes by both teams gave a clear opportunity to Lautaro Martinez on the edge of the box. Lautaro failed to hit it cleanly, but it was enough to move the ball into the path of a Rodrigo de Paul.

The second half started with Uruguay trying to charge up front with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nuñez, but once again Argentina scored. Messi found de Paul on the right flank, and the midfielder sent a low cross into the penalty box. Lautaro Martinez scored from close range.

“I think we are growing a lot in the level of our game,” Messi said. “We are now used to having the ball. Tonight was a tough match and we had to win it. It all came out perfectly.”

Argentina’s next challenge will be against Peru. Uruguay will travel to Brazil.

COLOMBIA 0, BRAZIL 0

Brazil had the best opportunities of the encounter and forced Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina to make three key saves. The most important was in the 84th minute in a close range finish by substitute Antony.

Neymar returned to the Seleção after a suspension, but was off pace, missing several passes and running with apparent difficulty. He left the pitch immediately after the final whistle. Brazil coach Tite said in a news conference too much is expected from his star player all of the time.

“He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily,” Brazil’s coach said. “He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players.”

Tite tested out lineup or formation changes, as he promised. His defensive midfield was Fabinho and Fred for the first time. He also used wingers Raphinha and Antony in the second half, following their impressive performances in the 3-1 win at Venezuela.

Colombia’s next match will also be at home against Ecuador.

Also on Sunday, third place Ecuador lost 2-1 at Venezuela. Enner Valencia opened the scoring for from the spot in the 37th, but Venezuela turned its fortunes with goals by Darwin Machis late in the first half and Eduard Bello in the 64th.

Ecuador remains on 16 points and last-place Venezuela has seven.

Ninth-placed Bolivia frustrated seventh position Peru with a 1-0 win at La Paz. Ramiro Vaca scored the only goal of the encounter in the 85th. Peru remained on 11 points and Bolivia improve to nine points in the standings.

Eight-placed Chile beat sixth place Paraguay 2-0 to reach 10 points in the standings and maintain its chances of qualifying. Ben Breteton opened the scoring in the 68th and Mauricio Isla added a second in the 72nd. Paraguay remains in sixth place with 12 points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Leeds' Raphinha inspires Brazil comeback, Lionel Messi-led Argentina draw blank - World Cup qualifiers round-up

Leeds' Raphinha made two of Brazil's comeback goals on his international debut as they recovered to win 3-1 in Venezuela. Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts but their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo's cross after defenders Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment.
WORLD
chatsports.com

Brazil confirm Premier League stars will NOT be allowed to return early from World Cup qualifiers... as they follow Argentina in delivering devastating blow to several English sides ahead of club season resumption

Brazil have followed Argentina by confirming their Premier League players will not return to England from international duty early. Brazil have nine top-flight players in their squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay after adding Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz to Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool's Allison and Fabinho, Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Manchester United's Fred, Tottenham's Emerson Royal and Leeds' Raphinha.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Mauricio Isla
Person
Enner Valencia
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
NBC4 Columbus

Weah, Dest spark U.S. to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Weah scored on a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied past Costa Rica 2-1 on Wednesday night to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cups#Ap#South American#Argentina 3#Uruguay#Argentinian
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
The Independent

Uefa’s referees’ chief believes wording of offside law needs to be improved

Uefa’s referees’ chief believes the wording of the offside law needs to be improved in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s controversial winner in Sunday’s Nations League final.The France striker was in an offside position but was played onside after Spain defender Eric Garcia stretched to intercept a through-ball from Theo Hernandez and made slight contact.Spanish players remonstrated with English referee Anthony Taylor over the decision to award the goal, which was allowed to stand because Garcia’s touch created a new phase of play.Roberto Rosetti, Uefa’s chief refereeing officer, said Taylor had made the right decision but said the wording of...
UEFA
TheConversationAU

Will the Evergrande crisis doom China's grandiose, big-spending football dreams?

A well-known Chinese idiom asks, “Can the eggs remain unbroken if the nest is destroyed?” (覆巢之下安有完卵). This saying implies that in a great disaster, no one escapes unscathed. The question is quite pertinent for the ailing Evergrande Group – the second-largest property developer in China – and the ripple effects of its financial troubles for China’s grand ambitions in the sport of football. Evergrande is owner of the football (soccer) team Guangzhou Evergrande FC, by far the most successful club in China. As such, the company and Chinese football have become intertwined – both financially and politically – and will...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Aston Villa start Emiliano Martinez and Douglas Luiz in Premier League clash with Wolves only 36 HOURS after featuring in World Cup qualifiers for Argentina and Brazil as Dean Smith slams 'farcical' international break

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Douglas Luiz will play in today's Premier League clash against Wolves just 36 hours after featuring for Argentina and Brazil respectively in a World Cup qualifier. The 29-year-old kept a clean sheet as the Albiceleste beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday night in Buenos...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City’s Sebas Méndez, Pedro Gallese push for World Cup berths with Ecuador, Peru

Orlando City stars Pedro Gallese and Sebas Méndez are still vying for spots in the 2022 World Cup with their respective national teams following the October international break. Both players completed their 12th matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers — Méndez for Ecuador and Gallese for Peru — on Thursday as South American teams near the end of their qualifying tournament. Gallese is a long-time ...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

613K+
Followers
331K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy