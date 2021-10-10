Look Back ... to a bakery business' expansion, 1946

Oct. 10, 1946, in The Star: When the nine-mile stretch now under construction between Fort McClellan and Jacksonville is completed, motorists will be able to travel on a new two-lane concrete federal highway from Anniston to the college town. The new pavement will begin about three miles from Anniston, or 500 feet beyond the North Gate of the fort. Grading should be finished by December and the highway itself completed in August 1947. Also this date: Marcus A. Howze Sr., a prominent Anniston businessman in the grocery sector, also a director of Commercial National Bank, died early this morning at his home at 1331 Montvue Road. Private funeral services will be held at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Hattie Ray Howze, and one son, Marcus A. Howze Jr. Additionally: Construction has been started on E. C. Lloyd’s new $150,000 wholesale bakery at the intersection of Hunter Street and the Bankhead Highway, west of the city. The all-new bakery with all-new machinery will encompass 25,000 square feet of operating space. Mr. Lloyd’s present bakery will maintain a reduced presence at its location in the 1300 block of Noble Street. He came to Anniston from Rome, Ga., in 1919 and bought out the Nonnenmacher Bakery at 11th and Moore. Lloyd’s Bakery has a sales territory that extends 60 miles from Anniston in all directions. [The bakery would last only a few years under Lloyd’s control, being sold to the Hartzog family in 1951.]