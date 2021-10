Fresh off of two dominant defensive performances, the Browns travel cross country to Los Angeles to battle the upstart Chargers on Sunday. Cleveland will be looking for a bounce-back performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield, despite it being revealed mid-week that Mayfield has been dealing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Browns signal-caller suffered the injury in the home opener versus Houston but has yet to miss a single practice or game snap. This will be something to monitor however as Mayfield was extremely inaccurate in last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, completing less than 50% of his attempted passes.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO