Southwest cancels many flights, blames weather and air traffic control issues

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co cancelled at least 30% of its scheduled flights on Sunday, a second straight day of heavy cancellations, data from flightaware.com https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled showed. Southwest declined to confirm the number of cancelled flights, saying only it had a significant amount over the weekend due to unfavorable weather...

kelo.com

CBS Baltimore

American Airlines Plane Blows Tires On Runway Leaving Flights Diverted And Runways Closed At Regan National

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers were inconvenienced at American Airlines after a plane blew tires. Passengers had to be bussed to a terminal at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Two runways were shut down and flights were diverted as a result. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, causing a response from Airports Authority Fire and Rescue. Before the tires blew out, the plane landed safely at Regan National according to a spokesperson. No injuries were reported. The spokesperson added that passengers were moved from the plane to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation. “American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways… experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA,” American Airlines said in a statement. “All passengers were bussed to the terminal.” Many flights will be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Bozeman Airline Cancels 2000 Flights, Rumors Swirl as to Why

Are you ready for the latest conspiracy theory that's sweeping Social Media at this very moment?. Maybe you've read or watched all the talk about Southwest Airlines in the news and on social media. If not, let me get up up to date. Over the weekend, the airline canceled a couple thousand flights, leaving all kinds of folks scrambling to figure out how to get where they needed to be.
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
KTLA

Southwest Airlines canceled flights spark unsupported ‘sickout’ claims blaming vaccine mandates

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling […]
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
batonrougenews.net

U.S. passengers scurry as Southwest Air cancels 1,800 weekend flights

PHOENIX, Arizona: Some 1,800 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled nationwide from Saturday to Sunday. Airlines officials blame the cancellations on weather, as well as air traffic controller weather procedures. Southwest is the nation's largest domestic airline. As of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Southwest had canceled 27 percent of the...
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning Pilots From Doing This

Commercial airline passengers know they can expect certain long-standing features of a typical flight, from flight attendants' safety demonstrations to air sickness bags in seatback pockets. But one seemingly timeless element of the in-flight experience is undergoing a change—and that means the next time you get on a plane, you might notice something different. Read on to find out what airline pilots are being banned from doing across the aviation industry, and why the shift is happening now.
