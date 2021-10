One day after IATSE announced a tentative strike date of Oct. 18 against film and television studios, the union is offering members guidance on who would and wouldn’t be on strike, whether striking members can collect unemployment and if they risk losing their health care in the event of a work stoppage. In a “2021 Strike FAQs” document sent to Locals’ members Thursday, the union gives new details about a strike that it has said will begin Monday, Oct. 18, at 12:01 a.m. PT if contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are not resolved by...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO