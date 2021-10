Airfares have been all over the place the past year. At one point, airlines were nearly giving away seats in some places, whereas in others, you needed to pay an arm and a leg to get one out of a few available seats, as carriers adhered to incoming passenger quotas. Tickets between the US and Australia still cost over $5,000, so when can we expect a return to more ‘normal’ prices?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO