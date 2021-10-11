COVID-19: Symptomatic Pregnant Women More Likely To Face Complications, Adverse Outcomes, Studies Find
Pregnant COVID-19 patients with symptoms can be more at risk of developing complications compared to those who are asymptomatic, two new studies have found. For a new study, presented at the Anesthesiology 2021 Annual meeting this weekend, the researchers looked at the data on pregnant women from March to September 2020, the American Society of Anesthesiologists noted in a news release. The women were aged 16 to 45 and had tested positive for COVID-19 when they delivered. Of the 101 women included in the study, 31 were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0