CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

COVID-19: Symptomatic Pregnant Women More Likely To Face Complications, Adverse Outcomes, Studies Find

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnant COVID-19 patients with symptoms can be more at risk of developing complications compared to those who are asymptomatic, two new studies have found. For a new study, presented at the Anesthesiology 2021 Annual meeting this weekend, the researchers looked at the data on pregnant women from March to September 2020, the American Society of Anesthesiologists noted in a news release. The women were aged 16 to 45 and had tested positive for COVID-19 when they delivered. Of the 101 women included in the study, 31 were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Even After Mild COVID-19 Infection, Antibodies Protect From Reinfection for Up to Six Months

The antibodies’ ability to neutralize COVID-19 did not differ significantly over the six-month period. A Michigan Medicine study found that most patients with mild COVID-19 infections produce antibodies that persist and protect them from reinfection for up to six months. Researchers analyzed nearly 130 subjects with PCR-confirmed COVID-19 illness between...
SCIENCE
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Labor And Delivery#Adverse Outcomes
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medscape News

Author Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Kill Five Times More People Over 65 Than They Save

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The corresponding author of a new paper in an Elsevier journal that claims "there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation vs those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic" says he "fully expected" the criticisms — and that the "real-world situation is far worse than our best-case scenario."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Have You Had "Covid Toes"? A New Study Might Explain Why

Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of "Covid toes", the chilblain-like inflammation and lesions reported by many patients with Covid-19. The symptom, which has been seen from early in the COVID-19 pandemic, sees patients' toes or fingers turn red or purple, often with painful bumps and occasionally pus. Dermatologists who would usually see four or five patients with these kinds of lesions – usually caused by inflammation in small blood vessels during cold conditions – suddenly saw dozens in just a few weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM

How many vaccinated people are getting COVID-19?

(WETM) – With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine every day, there have been concerns about breakthrough infections for those that have been fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, breakthrough infections are expected and some people will get sick, be hospitalized, and even die from COVID-19 after being vaccinated. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

105-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Woman Who Survived Spanish Flu Dies Of COVID-19

A 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu and World War II has died of COVID-19. Primetta Giacopini, a San Jose resident, died on Sept. 16 of COVID-19 at the age of 105. Her 61-year-old daughter, Dorene Giacoponi, suspects Primetta was infected with COVID-19 by her caretaker who had been feeling sick after her husband returned from Idaho.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy