CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tyson Fury Too Much for Deontay Wilder In Championship Rematch

By Tommy Paradise
Catfish 100.1
Catfish 100.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder came to Vegas with one goal: to go with the title of WBC Heavyweight Champion during the third fight in the trilogy between the the two men. Wilder suffered his first ever lost to Fury back in February of last year when his former trainer called the fight after he was hurt in the 7th round. After many delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated bout took center stage last night on October 9th.

catfishtuscaloosa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
TMZ.com

Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder In 11th, Crazy After-Party

Tyson Fury just knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round ... in what was one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time! Which, of course, was followed by an epic after-party. The fight was amazing ... 33-year-old Fury dropped 35-year-old Wilder in the 3rd round. Deontay beat the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Deontay Wilder Makes First Statement Following Tyson Fury KO

Losing isn’t the easiest pill to swallow, especially when that loss comes in combat sports. For the world-class Deontay Wilder, he’d experience a double-dose of losing when he faced off against Tyson Fury. Before ever facing ‘The Gypsy King’, Wilder’s reign would start at a perfect record of 40-0. All...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Video: Frank Warren Reacts To Tyson Fury's Knockout of Deontay Wilder

(Video by Ryan Burton) T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In a trilogy showdown for the WBC heavyweight title, Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) had to overcome two knockdowns, scored three knockdowns of his own to eventually stop Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) in the eleventh round of their trilogy fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

After this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast went off the air, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch faced off against each other in a non-title match. As you’d expect, Belair picked up the win to send the crowd in Knoxville, TN home happy. Of course, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Boxing#Combat
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Splits Roman Reigns' Bloodline Family on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown was loaded with intriguing matchups, but it's hard to argue that one of the most anticipated events of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, especially after that promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman last week. Reigns was out first for tonight's contract signing with Heyman alongside him, and then Lesnar made his way to the ring and sat down at the table. Reigns was given the contract first and then he passed it to Heyman to look over. Once he gave it another look he approved and confirmed it had everything they asked for and Reigns signed.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names over the last few months, and you never know when another talented wrestler might join the roster. Now AEW has confirmed that Lee Moriarty has officially signed with the company. Lee Moriarty faced off against Bobby Fish on the Buy In special...
WWE
The Ringer

The Tyson Fury–Deontay Wilder Trilogy

The final round of the first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury featured two events that changed the course of modern boxing. The first is famous: Two quick, hard Wilder hooks landed squarely on Fury’s head, leading to a knockdown that everyone in the building—including myself—considered to be the end of the fight. Wilder is the hardest puncher in the sport. Fury got up and changed the course of both men’s careers. The next part was less miraculous, more subtle, but just as important. Fury, who was on defense for most of that fight, swarmed Wilder with punches in a flurry to end the fight, which ended in a draw. That sequence suggested, as Fury would say later, that the bully could be bullied. That you could go right at the most dangerous puncher in the sport and thrive. That Wilder could be pressured. Fourteen months later, in February 2020, Fury built on that game plan and stopped Wilder in the seventh round in an absolute blowout to win the WBC heavyweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
592
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy