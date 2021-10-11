Effingham enlists help finding next fire chief

HEMET – After a nationwide recruitment, the city of Hemet announced Thursday, Oct. 7, the hiring of Eddie Sell, the city’s new fire chief. Sell will lead the Hemet Fire Department and will serve as a key part of the Executive Team for the city of Hemet. Fire Chief Eddie Sell brings more than 30 years of experience in the Fire Service to Hemet. He is a proud veteran of the United States Navy and has worked for the Bureau of Land Management, several units of Cal Fire, and, most recently, the Long Beach Fire Department. Eddie Sell’s diverse background, including his fluency in Spanish, will serve the community well. “We are pleased to welcome Eddie Sell to our community,” Mayor Karlee Meyer said. “I am excited to see him lead the Fire Department’s Strategic Plan initiative.

