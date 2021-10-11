Kongiganak Search and Rescue brings missing boaters home

On Saturday, Oct. 9, two men from Kongiganak were rescued near Tuntutuliak after their boat overturned in a storm. Kongiganak Search and Rescue brought them home. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, two men from Kongiganak began a trip up the Kuskokwim River by boat to Bethel. They didn’t get far before they found themselves in rough waters. The men had told people about their travel plans. When they still hadn’t arrived by Oct. 9, a search team started looking for them by plane. Bethel Search and Rescue and Alaska State Troopers were part of the aerial search team.