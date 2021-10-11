CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kongiganak Search and Rescue brings missing boaters home

By KYUK
KYUK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Oct. 9, two men from Kongiganak were rescued near Tuntutuliak after their boat overturned in a storm. Kongiganak Search and Rescue brought them home. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, two men from Kongiganak began a trip up the Kuskokwim River by boat to Bethel. They didn’t get far before they found themselves in rough waters. The men had told people about their travel plans. When they still hadn’t arrived by Oct. 9, a search team started looking for them by plane. Bethel Search and Rescue and Alaska State Troopers were part of the aerial search team.

