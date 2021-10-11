CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan In Place For New OSU President By Next May

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees staff have outlined a plan to have a new president chosen by May 2022. The preliminary plan was outlined by staff in a meeting Friday. The board is hoping to manage a process and presidential hire that can build trust after a scandal forced out the previous president of Oregon’s largest university. OSU’s previous president, F. King Alexander, resigned in March following criticism of the way he handled sexual misconduct allegations at Louisiana State University. The current head of OSU is interim president Becky Johnson who was elevated from her vice president role at OSU-Cascades in April.

