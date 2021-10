With the regular season fast approaching, there was some significant news around the NHL which are included among the top stories of the past seven days. Price Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program: While it was unknown if the Canadiens would have Carey Price available to them on opening night as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery, they now know he won’t be available for at least the next 30 days after he voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. GM Marc Bergevin expressed confidence that Price would return at some point this season although there is obviously no timetable for when that might happen. Jake Allen and recent waiver claim Sam Montembeault will handle the goaltending duties for Montreal in the meantime.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO