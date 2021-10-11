Starting the week with a severe weather threat

Indianapolis and all of Central Indiana turned up the heat on this Sunday with high temperatures climbing 10-15 degrees average. In the city itself, highs peaked at 82, which is 14 above our average. Muncie was the warmest location across the state with a high of 88! Overnight lows will remain well above average and may even stay within a couple degrees of our average highs.

The mild start to Monday will come with some familiar weather conditions including humidity. It will be a stickier day with dew points in the mid 60s. You will also notice windy conditions return once again in the morning and this will carry through the remainder of the day. High temps should work their way back into the low 80s by the afternoon once more, though clouds will build later on with storms expected late in the day.

A deep trough will progress across the Central US and pass to our west tomorrow evening. This will be the impetus for storms and will supply the atmosphere with enough energy for a few of these to be severe. The greatest threats will be for damaging wind and even a couple tornadoes. The threat will be greatest across Illinois and into Central Indiana with a lesser threat farther east.

A broken line of storms will enter the state between 3-6pm from the west and should arrive downtown about 3-4 hours after the onset. The threat will begin to wane in the window of 9-12am as we cool off. A cold front will eventually slide through by Tuesday morning and the sun should return later in the day.

The middle of the week will be the best time to enjoy the outdoors with a chance for storms again by Thursday afternoon.

