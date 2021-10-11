CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China-Laos railway carrys dreams, brings hearts closer

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The sunshine in October is still burning in a railing base on the northern outskirts of Lao capital Vientiane, but what Sida Phengphongsawanh, a trainee for China-Laos railway train driver, cares, is the jingle of the train maintenance which sounds like music. The crisp sound...

Xi Story: The weight of Chinese "rice bowl"

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- A bowl of rice might not sound like a heavy burden, but for the leader of the world's most populous country, a man who has known real hunger, it is a great weight to carry. In 1969, Chinese President Xi Jinping, a teenager at the...
CHINA
sacramentosun.com

Chinese firms bring bright ideas to protect ecosystem in Laos

VIENTIANE, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- "I never expected to go from being a mountain man to a fisherman, " said 55-year-old Songkham Yathika, who used to live in the mountains of northern Laos and make a living by collecting and hunting. In 2017, Songkham and his family moved to a...
ECONOMY
AFP

Asian deer's comeback marks rare China conservation success

An Asian deer's comeback from the brink of extinction marks a rare success for China's conservation efforts, which have long faced criticism for focusing on only a handful of flagship species. While the country has made significant strides in protecting its best-known species, such as giant pandas and elephants, critics say it has done far worse in safeguarding many other creatures.
PETS
AFP

China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions, its longest crewed mission to date. The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon. The country has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a look at China's space programme, and where it is headed:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

US to send delegation to Southeast Asia to discuss Myanmar crisis

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The United States said it will send a delegation to Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia next week as part of efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar triggered by a military coup in February. The delegation led by State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who serves as...
FOREIGN POLICY
Nature.com

China’s data-driven dream to overhaul health care

Collaborations between AI researchers and China’s medical workers are helping to combat diseases such as diabetes and COVID-19. Sara O’Meara is a freelance journalist based in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Sitting in her Beijing apartment in early 2020, Guangyu Wang watched as COVID-19...
HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

China's ethnic brocade weaves dreams at home, abroad

NANNING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Sitting in front of a traditional wooden loom, 76-year-old Li Yanfen, a member of China's Zhuang ethnic minority group, started weaving brocade as usual. Zhuang brocade, together with Yun brocade, Shu brocade and Song brocade are listed as the four famous brocades in China. In...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Will the Evergrande crisis doom China's grandiose, big-spending football dreams?

A well-known Chinese idiom asks, “Can the eggs remain unbroken if the nest is destroyed?” (覆巢之下安有完卵). This saying implies that in a great disaster, no one escapes unscathed. The question is quite pertinent for the ailing Evergrande Group – the second-largest property developer in China – and the ripple effects of its financial troubles for China’s grand ambitions in the sport of football. Evergrande is owner of the football (soccer) team Guangzhou Evergrande FC, by far the most successful club in China. As such, the company and Chinese football have become intertwined – both financially and politically – and will...
SPORTS
Reuters

Debt woes crash China Inc. luxury dream

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s debt woes have reached the Champs-Élysées. A unit of conglomerate Shandong Ruyi which controls 53% of accessible fashion retailer SMCP has defaulted on 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable into the French company’s shares, according to a SMCP statement. Bondholders including asset manager BlackRock and buyout firm Carlyle can stake a claim to a 37% stake in the group, which owns the Sandro and Maje brands, though Shandong Ruyi’s unit is fighting back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Council on Foreign Relations

China’s Approach to Development in Africa: A Case Study of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway

Since the inception of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000 and the China-Africa Development Fund (CADF) in 2006, China’s interaction with African countries has grown steadily. As of 2018, FOCAC’s commitment stood at U.S. $155 billion. Indeed, China is now the top lender and key investor in Africa. Much of this investment in Africa has come via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In popular Chinese discourse, BRI is understood as a flexible, inclusive project that is a major component of China’s global rise. BRI has rhetorically prioritized “policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, trade, finance, and people-to-people relations.” BRI’s idea of inclusiveness has three components: “a community of common interest; respect for the development path of different countries; and, openness to all countries and international/regional organizations.” Some scholars believe BRI’s physical infrastructure projects, its biggest component, will play an important role in fighting poverty and inequality worldwide. Other scholars view BRI as a global manifestation of “Beijing’s grand economic and geopolitical ambitions to challenge existing regional and world order.” And some BRI projects have faced significant problems. A study conducted in 2018 found that 270 out of 1,814 BRI-related projects had problems related to debt sustainability, labor and environmental standards, national security, transparency, and corruption. This paper examines sustainability, labor standards, transparency, and innovation in BRI projects, using a case study of the China-funded Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in East Africa. For this case study, see here.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions. The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 a.m. Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 a.m., approximately six and a half hours later.The three astronauts entered the Tianhe space station core module at about 10 a.m.,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Sustainable transport draws path to global green development

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Displays of diversified versions of shared bikes with sustainable concepts, a 6.5-kilometer-long dedicated road for bicycles, and mega airports well-connected with public transport networks are not only the highlights of the exhibition area at the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, but also represent the green pursuits of more Chinese people.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY

