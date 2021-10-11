7 Times The Walking Dead's Fall Finale Made Me Groan With Frustration

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched The Walking Dead's Season 11 fall finale, so be warned!. By and large, The Walking Dead tends to save its biggest and most exciting episodes for its various finales and premieres, and one would have expected for the final season to go into its first hiatus with an epic fall finale unlike any other. Instead, the episode "For Blood" gave fans a bunch of predictable narrative beats and character moments that we've all seen before. It's not as if Season 11 has been particularly groundbreaking on the whole, but the long-running series has still found ways to maintain its intensity in the previous seven episodes. It just kind of all fizzled out time and again in Episode 1108.