Forecast: Coasting through the workweek, changes for next weekend

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much sun is expected, but we'll have more above average temperatures this week. We may see a quick shower at some point, but it looks like we won't see our next batch of rain until the weekend!

www.wfsb.com

KELOLAND TV

Expect more snow in next week’s forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are at that time of year when snow is going to be a talking point with any precipitation chance we have in the forecast. And that next chance for precipitation will hold off until next week. This one is looking a lot different than the one we had earlier this week, so I don’t foresee getting as heavy snow in the Hills. Here’s the difference between the two systems.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will move through our area on Saturday bringing in cooler, less humid air this weekend. For tonight temps will remain in the 70s under mostly clear skies. On Saturday a cold front passes in the morning and could trigger a few isolated showers. Rain chances will be 20%. Temps will top out near 80 around Noon and then fall over the rest of the day as winds turn NW at 10-15 mph. By evening we will drop into the 60s and bottom out in the 50s Sunday AM. High temperatures Sunday will only reach the mid 70s. Expect the cool weather to last through Monday before a warm up begins.
PANAMA CITY, FL
#Coasting
KHON2

Trade wind weather through weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will persist through the weekend, supported by high pressure to the north. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few soaking showers possible this weekend. Lighter trade winds are expected for most of next week, as a front slowly...
HONOLULU, HI
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your Weekend Forecast

Today will be sunny with winds from the NW at 5-10 mph. Our high today will be 69 with a low tonight of 46. Sunny on Sunday with highs near 70, lows in the middle 40’s and calm winds. Monday will be sunny, winds will be from the South at about 5 mph, with highs in the lower 70’s and lows near 50.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Tracking Showers & Storms Tonight, Cooler & More Seasonable Temps Tomorrow!

Another very mild start- temperatures are in the 60s heading out the door, meanwhile our normal high temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees. As of 6:30 AM, New Haven is already at 70 degrees! Dewpoints are feeling muggy and in the low-mid 60s. Today overall will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Our taste of summertime in mid-October won't last too much longer though, as much cooler air will filter into our state tomorrow after a cold front moves through tonight.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet And Mild Until The Next Storm Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be hard to play the game “Find That Cloud” this weekend in Colorado. A ridge of high pressure will bring us a few days of mild and quiet weather with little to no cloud cover around the state. Temperatures will be pleasant on this Saturday with most locations climbing into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with widespread 70s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains. The next storm that will impact us is approaching the Pacific Northwest. It will move into the region by Monday night and early Tuesday. Right now it looks like the bulk of that storm will stay in Wyoming, but it should be close enough to bring some cooler air, gusty wind and a few showers. Our northern and central mountains may pick up a few inches of fresh snow.
COLORADO STATE

