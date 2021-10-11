CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals React to Maxx Williams Injury

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL6q6_0cNKM3Hu00

Anybody who has played the game of football will tell you that the sport creates a brotherhood between teammates.

So when Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams departed Sunday's 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on the final drive of the first half, the Cardinals emptied their side of the field as the entire team went and showed love and gave words of encouragement to Williams before he was driven away in a cart.

"The severity of it for a guy like Maxx (is disheartening), I mean Maxx has been through hell and back but personally he's a close friend of mine and I know a lot of guys on this team that love and respect him," said defensive end Zach Allen following the game.

"It's definitely a tough game, it was a hard fought game, but I think definitely the severity of it was you know pretty scary. (I'm) just praying for him, wishing the best for him but knowing him, he'll come back stronger."

Williams' status has yet to be determined for the future, although his departure on a cart with what appeared to be a serious knee injury is typically not a good sign. Prior to Sunday, Williams had been the focal point as a security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray, accumulating 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown this season. He was injured on a play where he gained 14 yards and battled for extra yardage.

Following Williams' exit, the Cardinals offense stalled. They were unable to convert on a 61-yard field goal as the clock ran down to end the second quarter, while the team only gained 30 yards on their next 20 plays (four drives).

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “It’s tough. It’s tough. He’s a huge part of this offense, seeing what he’s done previous weeks when he’s healthy."

When asked if Williams' exit took a toll on the team, Murray said, "You never want to see that happen. That's a brother of yours and the way that unfolded for him is very unfortunate. (He was having a) really good season and then just making a play . . . football happens, you can't change it, you can't really do anything, I don't know what he could have done differently. It's unfortunate.

"We're all behind him (and) praying for him. But to answer your question, I guess in a sense (it did take a toll). He's in a majority of our plays; he's a big part of our offense."

While Williams will be missed, the unfortunate truth is the show must got on. Football will be played with or without Williams starting at tight end, and the Cardinals are ready to win no matter who's on the field.

"That's the NFL, next man up," said receiver DeAndre Hopkins. "Maxx is definitely a big part of this offense. But that's why (general manager) Steve Keim and those guys go out and get players that can fill that role. I hate what happened to Maxx; Maxx is my guy, but it's the next man up (mentality) and I think Kliff and those guys will do a good job of preparing the next tight end."

While the team likely waits for the injury status of Williams prior to making any moves, players such as Darrell Daniels (when he returns from the COVID list), Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis are ready to fill any and all gaps left by Williams.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald sees Cardinals’ Kyler Murray as MVP frontrunner

Starting the season 4-0, the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray are taking the league by storm, and a former Arizona legend is taking notice. “Well they look fabulous,” former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said about his old team on the newest episode of his podcast, Sirius XM’s Let’s Go!. “Obviously Kyler is really taking the next step … And now is the frontrunner for the MVP in my opinion. He’s really got great command of it.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded on Friday to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford reacts to Rams’ disappointing loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams lost their first game of the 2021 season to their NFC West division rivals Arizona Cardinals, and Matthew Stafford knows he shares part of the blame. Stafford undoubtedly had his worst game of the season so far against the Cardinals, completing just 26 of his 41 passes for 280 yards–though most of it are non-impactful at all. He finished with two touchdowns, but it also came with an interception as the offense struggled and had a hard time getting anything going on the rushing and passing game, especially in the second half.
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
USA Today

LOOK: Cardinals-49ers full Wednesday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers kicked off the week with lengthy injury reports. The Cardinals had 10 players not practice on Wednesday and the 49ers had six players sit out. After playing divisional games in Week 4, they are both banged up. Check out the full injury report...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
260
Followers
554
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy