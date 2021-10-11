BOYS SOCCER | Bracket glance: a brief look at each local playoff district

MURRAY – The question in regard to tonight’s third and final meeting of the boys soccer season for rivals Calloway County and Murray High is simple. If the first two matches of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic are any indication, there is going to be a lot of hearts challenged at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex when this trilogy has its final chapter of 2021 in the 2nd District Tournament. The host Lakers have won both of the previous two contests by one goal, the first of which came in overtime on the same Nix field where tonight’s battle will commence, meaning Part 3 could be yet another cardiac special.

MURRAY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO