BOYS SOCCER | Bracket glance: a brief look at each local playoff district

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glance at the high school boys soccer draw released Sunday:. Local team: Wooster (No. 7, E2) With the 7 seed, Wooster found itself a nice spot in the Elyria 2 Bracket and a chance to host its first two tournament games. Opening up with a match against John Marshall (No. 34), with a win the Generals would host Brecksville-Broadview Heights (No. 25) in a sectional final. If they go 2-0, they would make their first district appearance since 2005 and would potentially travel to Avon Lake (No. 2).

www.the-daily-record.com

